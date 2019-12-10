Evans voit rouge après son high kick sur Thomas

VIDÉO - Champions Cup - Daniel Evans (Ospreys) voit rouge après son high kick sur Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)
Rugby
Evans voit rouge après son high kick sur Thomas72 vues • il y a 55 minutes
