VIDÉO - Champions Cup - Daniel Evans (Ospreys) voit rouge après son high kick sur Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

Evans voit rouge après son high kick sur Thomas
il y a 55 minutesMis à jour

CHAMPIONS CUP - On joue la première minute du match entre les Ospreys et le Racing 92 lorsque l'arrière Daniel Evans saute pour attraper un ballon. Il laisse traîner son pied en avant qui termine en plein visage de Teddy Thomas...
